The search begins for next UB president

THE University of The Bahamas has appointed a presidential search committee to find its next president.

UB said its board wants to ensure a seamless transition in leadership after acting president Janyne Hodder’s tenure concludes in June 2025.

UB previously appointed a presidential search committee in November 2020. In July 2021, it announced that Dr Erik Rolland, Dr Ian Strachan and Sir Anthony Seldon were shortlisted for president. The university took months to announce its presidential choice, prompting speculation that the board was anxious about how and when to reveal its non-Bahamian choice for the role.

The Union of Tertiary Educators of the Bahamas (UTEB) had advocated for Dr Strachan, the only non- Bahamian shortlisted, to get the position. However, he was appointed executive vice president, and Dr Rolland was named president in May 2022.

Dr Rolland officially vacated his position on June 30, 2023, citing “personal, family reasons”.

The new presidential search committee will comprise ten members, including “representatives from UB, key stakeholders, and the broader public, all of whom recognise UB’s crucial role in national development and helping to lead the transformation of our nation”.

UB’s press release said: “This diverse composition of the PSC ensures broad perspectives are considered for a thorough and inclusive selection process. Feedback from faculty, staff, students, alumni, and the public will be integral to this effort.”

UB chair Allyson Maynard-Gibson and vice chair Gadville McDonald will co- chair the search committee.

“The PSC’s terms of reference are to develop a statement of desired qualifications for the new president to guide the search and selection, adopt a timeline for the process and conduct an expansive national and international search with the assistance of AGB Search to attract highly qualified candidates,” UB said.

“To this end, a presidential profile document will be developed to provide potential candidates with essential information about UB’s trajectory and details of the search process. This document will be a crucial tool in recruiting prospective candidates. Listening sessions will also be held with members of the UB community and the wider public on a national level, including Grand Bahama and the Family Islands, to garner their insights and feedback.”