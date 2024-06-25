11th annual Denykco Bowles Elite Skills Basketball Camp underway

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

THE 11th annual Denykco Bowles Elite Skills Basketball Camp is currently underway at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium and organiser coach Denykco Bowles said he’s looking forward to a great time with the participants this year.

The camp for boys and girls between the ages of four and 18 years is being held at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium. It will run through July 19 between the hours of 9am and 2pm.

“It’s only the first day of camp, but so far, it’s been pretty good,” Bowles said. “The kids are enthused and they are definitely putting in the work. From what I saw today, I am very enthused.

“As you can see, a lot of the kids have improved since they attended the camp last year. So I think it’s something that will only help them to develop as they look ahead to the future.”

With the numbers a little higher than last year, Bowles said he and his coaching staff, led by Ricardo Pierre, are prepared to provide the elite basketball skills training for the campers.

A number of former players in the camp are currently off to college, including Brian Rolle, Damar Watkins, Brion Ferguson, Laron Elliott, Mileeke Pierre, Zane Burrows and Rico Pierre.

“We have invited some of our players who would have gone through the camp to be able to come back and assist in the camp with some of the younger instructors,” Bowles said.

“We’re excited about what we have to offer to the campers over the next four weeks.”

Jathyn Jones, a 16-year-old heading into grade 11 at Anatol Rodgers High School, said he came out to the camp to help prepare himself for the Timberwolves boys’ basketball season in September.

“I want to improve my skills so that when the bigger tournaments come next year, I will be ready,” said Jones, who is making his first appearance in the camp. “It’s a great opportunity to get to improve on my dribbling, shooting and everything.

Clinton McCartney, a 12-year-old student of St Andrew’s School, said he decided to get involved in the camp as he’s now a member of the IBA programme headed by Bowles.

“I want to improve my skills so I can get better this summer and be able to help our junior team at school,” McCartney said.

“It’s a nice camp and I definitely hope to be here again next year.”

Ricardo Pierre, one of the country’s most prolific shooters, said he’s delighted to be able to make a contribution to the future stars in the Bahamas.

“It’s always good when you can assist the younger players to get to the level that you have been at,” Pierre said. “I’m happy to work with the camp again and I’m looking forward to seeing the progress that these players will make over the course of the camp.”

The theme for the camp is “Take your basketball skills to the next level.”

And Pierre said they intend to live up to that promotion by ensuring that these players get the best instructions over the next four weeks.