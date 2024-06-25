Man accused of molesting four-year-old step-daughter

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sent to prison after being accused of molesting his four-year-old stepdaughter this year.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley charged a 45-year-old male, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the minor, with unlawful sexual intercourse with a dependent child.

He faced further charges of threats of death and assault.

The male defendant is accused of having unlawful sexual intercourse with his four-year-old stepchild sometime between January 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024.

The defendant also allegedly assaulted and threatened Pethra Pierre with death between December 15, 2022 and March 31, 2024.

The accused was informed that his case would proceed to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

He will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI is served on August 1.

Ian Cargill represented the accused.