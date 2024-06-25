Man and woman charged for having a loaded gun

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN and woman were granted bail yesterday after they were accused of having a loaded gun in their vehicle following a police chase last week.

Magistrate Lennox Coleby charged Kareem Johnson, 20, and Jade Stubbs, 20, with possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

The pair were allegedly involved in a police chase in a silver colored Honda Fit on East Street that ended on Thompson Lane on June 20. Police allegedly recovered a black Sig Sauer 9mm pistol and three rounds of ammunition.

Stubbs reportedly briefly fled police on foot before being taken back to the car, where police found seven grams of marijuana. Ms Stubbs admitted to owning the drugs in a police interview.

While both defendants pleaded not guilty to the firearm charges, Stubbs alone pleaded guilty to the drug charge.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie objected to Johnson’s bail, citing the climate of gun-related violence in the country. Johnson’s bail was set at $7,500, while Stubbs’ bail was set at $6,000. Johnson must sign in at the South Beach Police Station every Monday through Saturday by 5pm and will also be fitted with a monitoring device.

Stubbs must sign in at the Elizabeth Estates Police Station every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday by 6pm. For the drug offence, she must come to court with a negative drug test on December 11 to gain an absolute discharge.

The firearm trial begins on July 25.

Bjorn Ferguson represented Jade Stubbs.