Man charged with raping woman last week

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 21-year-old woman was granted bail yesterday after she was accused of abusing a six-week-old infant she was babysitting last week.

Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville charged Curria Lewis with cruelty to children.

Lewis allegedly assaulted an infant boy in her care and custody, resulting in an unnecessary injury on June 19. The boy’s parents reported the incident to police after they noticed injuries on him.

After pleading not guilty to the offence, Ms Lewis was granted bail at $9,000 with two sureties. She must sign in at the East Street South Police Station on the first Monday of every month.

Lewis will return to court for a trial date fixture on August 1.