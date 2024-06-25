On course to shine

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Education Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

THE Lyford Cay Foundation’s FOCUS On Course To College (OCTC) programme held a graduation ceremony for grade 12 students last weekend.

The FOCUS programme is in its eighth year and is designed to prepare students for college and beyond.

Notably, 85 percent of OCTC participants apply to post-secondary institutions with many attending either University of The Bahamas or the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute. The remaining students are poised to find meaningful employment.

Daleisha Sweeting, FOCUS OCTC graduate, will be attending the University of The Bahamas this fall and said she maintained a 3.5GPA throughout junior high and senior high with assistance from the FOCUS programme.

“I have had a beautiful FOCUS experience. I have made lifelong friends and created bonds with my FOCUS teachers,” said Daleisha.

“With the help of FOCUS, I have been on the honour roll from primary school until now. I have maintained a 3.5 grade point average throughout junior high and high school. I am now an experienced debater, speech competitor and young reporter for the environment.”

Daleisha and most of her graduating cohort will be the first in their families to attend college.

Dr Nicola Virgill-Rolle, executive director of Lyford Cay Foundation said the student’s commitment to the programme can positively impact their lives and the country at large.

“The significance of this graduation cannot be overstated,” said Dr Virgill Rolle.

“These students have completed a commitment that has the potential to positively impact their lives, their families’ lives and ultimately, the country. ”

Developed by Lyford Cay Foundations in 2011, FOCUS is an out-of-school-time, tuition-free enrichment programme for youth in 5th through 12th grade.

Students apply and are selected in grade four. Starting in grade five, they commit to 15 Saturdays per school year of FOCUS enrichment activities that include project based-learning interventions in mathematics, English, science and social studies that follow the Ministry of Education’s curriculum guidelines.

Additionally, students participate in FOCUS Summer SLAM, a summer intensive session held on the campus of the University of The Bahamas as well as field trips, sports activities, and special lecture series over a 6-week period.

Starting in grade ten, FOCUS students enter OCTC, the final component of FOCUS that concentrates on preparing students for life after high school. In OCTC, students are mentored as they seek to obtain a national diploma and pre-pared for the college admissions process.