PM defends $2.5m plane budget as cheaper than chartering

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis doubled down in defence of his administration’s $2.5m budget to refurbish a confiscated aircraft for government travel, insisting the move is less costly than chartering flights of government officials to Family Islands.

FNM leader Michael Pintard criticised the Davis administration’s decision on the plane last week, claiming the maintenance cost of the aircraft would be “exponentially higher” than travelling on a local airline.

But Mr Davis pushed back on this yesterday, noting that not all airlines travel to certain Family Islands.

“Bahamasair don’t even go to Cat Island,” he added.

He told reporters “chartering would be more expensive”, insisting the cost of chartering a plane to places like Rum Cay, Crooked Island, and Long Cay would be much more than $2.5m in a year.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe recently told Eyewitness News that, depending on its availability, the plane would be used for several purposes, including trans- porting firefighters to the Family Islands.

Mr Pintard had said the money would have been better used for other purposes, such as securing fire trucks for the Family Islands.

But Mr Davis said yesterday: “We have to man our borders. Part of manning our borders require air surveillance.

“We are an archipelago and police have decided that this is what they want to do to ensure that they have coverage and assist government officials with moving around the various islands, so again, it’s just part of the political mischief people make.

“Think about what kind of aircraft you could get for $2.5m. What are you buying for $2.5m? This is just to refurbish and upgrade what they already have.”