Posthumous victory for ousted head of Disabilities Council

THE estate of Monique Roker Carey, who was ousted as president of the Bahamas National Council for Disabilities (BNCD) in May 2019, is celebrating her posthumous Supreme Court victory in a case challenging her removal.

The BNCD is appealing the ruling, which said last month that Mrs Carey’s removal was not in accordance with the BNCD’s constitution and was null and void.

Supreme Court Justice Camille Darville Gomez had ruled that a “purported vote of no confidence” that led to Mrs Roker’s ouster exceeded the scope of power outlined in the BNCD’s constitution.

Mrs Carey’s estate released a statement saying even though Mrs Carey did not live to see the verdict in her favour, she was “mercilessly challenged” because of “her tenacity and determination to carry out her duties without fear or favour.”

The statement said she “fought from the week she was elected against those who wished to usurp her authority and undermine her intelligence.”

The Supreme Court’s ruling had identified an “acrimonious” relationship between the BNCD and Mrs Carey since the latter became president.

The BNCD had argued that Mrs Carey’s leadership style was “autocratic,” while Mr Carey said the BNCD’s executive committee was being controlled by its past president, whose style was guided by her own self-interests and not the interests of the BNCD members.

Mrs Carey said she was denied access to the non-profit organisation’s bank account so she had to use her personal funds –– up to $8,900 –– to keep the BNCD operational.

Justice Darville Gomez agreed with Mrs Carey that there was no written request for an executive meeting per the BNCD’s constitution, and 15 days did not lapse before a scheduled meeting was held as mandated. Consequently, she ruled, removing Mrs Carey as BNCD president was “ultra vires.”

Justice Darville Gomez ordered that $8,900 be awarded to Mrs Carey, who died in December.