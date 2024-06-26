Resource fair to be held for educators

The Ministry of Education and Technical Vocation is hosting a Creative Education Resource Fair for educators.

The fair will be held on Friday, July 5, from 2pm to 6pm, at the Ministry of Education and Technical Vocation grounds on Mackey and Madeira Streets from 2pm to 6pm.

The event is in support of their efforts to encourage educators to create more indigenous resources for the public and empower them for further economic success.

The fair will feature a number of businesses in the following categories: Online Tutoring & Digital Resources; Home School; Instructional Books; Workbooks, Primary School; Literature; Writing Skills & Composition; Classroom Design, Decorations & Organisation; Spanish Workbooks, Textbooks and Digital Resources; and International Resources.