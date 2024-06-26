Students encouraged to dream

Adelaide Primary School held its prize giving ceremony under the theme: “Power of a Dream” led by principal Rochelle Coakley.

“I encourage you students to dream big and dream of a better future for yourselves,” she said during their special ceremony on June 17, 2024.

As her students graduated from grade six and now prepare for their high school journey, she reminded them of the story of Walt Disney. He first dreamed of creating cartoons, and then a theme park despite the limits of humble beginnings. “He has won over 22 Academy Awards and has more than four Disneyland theme parks around the world - that’s the power of a dream,”she said.

Member of Parliament for the Golden Isles constituency Vaughn Miller was also on hand for the prize giving, backing their principal’s message. They also received messages from Senior Mistress Shantel Paul and District Superintendent Jermaine Butler.

Students participated in moderating their own prize giving ceremony before closing out with the congregational song: “Standing on the Promises of God” and reciting the school’s affirmation: “I am smart. I am amazing. I can, I will, I must succeed. Excellence is my superpower!”