UB welcomes Alumni nominations

THE University of The Bahamas Alumni Association (UBAA) is welcoming nominations for 2024 Alumni Awards.

Nominations are open until Friday for awards including the Hall of Fame and Outstanding Alumni Awards as the institution celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Jazmine Romer-Rolle, chair of the association, said the awards are an important opportunity to acknowledge the contributions made by alumni.

She said: “These awards are an important opportunity to acknowledge the exceptional contributions of our alumni who have continued to uphold the values and mission of the University of The Bahamas.”

The awards aim to honour former students who have made significant impacts on national development and have demonstrated exceptional leadership, involvement, and achievements within their fields and communities.

There may be cases where persons celebrating 30, 20, or 10 years may be eligible to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Criteria for nominations include: Outstanding contributions, involvement, and leadership with the University; Significant accomplishments in business or personal achievements; Distinguished community service, volunteerism, or philanthropy; Honours and awards, including professional, civic, or university recognitions.

Each nominator may submit up to five nominations.

Forms can be submitted online at www.ubalumniawards.com/nominationform.

For more information, contact the Alumni Affairs Office at ubalumni@ ub.edu.bs.

The ceremony will be held later this year. Proceeds from the event will support the UB Annual Fund.