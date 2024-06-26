Here comes the sun

A SOLAR energy project has been launched to supply power to St Andrew’s International School. (SAIS).

The school’s board of directors and special projects committee announced the ground breaking for its Sustainable Solar Energy Project at the Yamacraw campus.

A statement said: “This first phase will be a ground-based photovoltaic solar farm capable of generating almost half of our electrical consumption. Bahamas Energy and Solar Supplies Ltd (BESS) was the successful bidder selected by SAIS, and we look forward to working with them to complete our first solar infrastructure project as we complete our 75th anniversary year as a school.”

The board of directors said it was proud to be launching the initiative.

The statement added: “Our electricity costs are astronomical and this solar energy solution will offset expenses that can be put to much better use and help the continued development and growth of our school. We also look forward to using this as a tool to educate our students on sustainability concepts that not only help us protect our planet but can also utilise smarter ways to harness nature’s natural energy.”

Savings from the project will be redirected to improvements elsewhere on the campus.

The statement went on to thank Bruce Stewart for his stewardship of the project, and Barbara Thompson, whose legacy gift to the school allowed it to initiate phase one of the project.

Other donors were also thanked.