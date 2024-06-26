HG Christie sails in to help the Abaco Regatta

Regatta in the Abacos (RITA) started Tuesday in Abaco, with the first of five races taking place in Hope Town after a kick-off Skipper’s Party at Pete’s Pub in Little Harbour.

RITA events are scheduled for the whole week throughout the Abacos, which brings together the entire community.

Long-time sponsor and Regatta enthusiast John Christie noted, “We are pleased to sponsor regattas in our archipelago; it's a part of our heritage,” said the HGC President and Broker.

“Our former president, Peter Christie, raced our beautiful waters for over 30 years, and we are proud to support RITA’s events and especially the Commodore, Dwayne Wallas, who is also a long-time sales agent with HGC.”

Besides financial support, HGC also assisted with branded dry bags for participating sailors and sponsored the lane marker buoys for all races.

Pictured below are (left to right) Sheree Wallas, HGC Sales Agent, Wynsome Ferguson, Ministry of Tourism and RITA committee member and Dwayne Wallas.