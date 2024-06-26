PHA terminated security firm's contract over unpaid guards

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) said it terminated its contract with its security company two weeks ago after learning that its employees had not been paid.

Employees of Guard Force Security International Limited protested outside the Princess Margaret Hospital, demanding they receive months of owed salaries.

"It is important to note that the concerns raised are specific to the contracted security company and its employees and should be addressed directly between the company and its employees,” PHA said in a statement, adding that it has procured interim security services at PMH. “We urge respect for their privacy in handling this matter internally.”

Shavon Seymour, a Guard Force Security International Limited employee for roughly two years, said payments are consistently late.

She said she was evicted for being unable to pay rent. She said she often worked seven days a week and her employer failed to make National Insurance Board contributions.

“You are paying us two weeks pay once a month,” the mother of three said. “Come on, it’s ridiculous.”

“I had plenty of respect for them, but I don’t have any respect for them anymore because my children call me, mommy, I hungry. I can’t tell my children I cannot do this or I cannot do that. I have to provide for my children because I am a single mother. Right now, where can I go? They cause me to get put out.”

Ms Seymour said her contract states that she is expected to be paid on the 15th and 30th of each month. However, she said there has been no communication about her back pay.

Willy Petit-Frefre, president of Guard Force Security International Limited, said the dispute is a “private matter” that the company expects to rectify “no later than next week”. He declined to provide further details.

PHA further said: “The safety and security of our patients, visitors, vendors, and dedicated staff are of utmost importance to us. As with any organisation, we regularly review our vendor performance and make changes as needed to ensure the efficacy of our services. Rest assured, we are committed to implementing robust policies and procedures that align with the standards of our institutions.”