Psychological evaluation ordered for man accused of indecent assault of a woman

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net





A 21-year-old man was ordered to be psychologically evaluated after he was accused of indecently assaulting and threatening to kill a woman last week.

Magistrate Kendra Kelly charged Brian Bain with indecent assault and threats of death.

Bain allegedly inappropriately touched and threatened to kill a woman on Infant View Road at 7pm on June 15.

The defendant was not allowed to enter a plea to these charges after the magistrate noticed his erratic behaviour in court.

Bain will return to court on August 15 after a report on his mental competency has been completed.