Teen accused of possession of a firearm

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 16-year-old boy was remanded to Simpson Penn after he was accused of a gun attack last week.

Magistrate Algernon Allen, Jr, charged the teenager with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The juvenile was arraigned in the presence of his mother.

The defendant allegedly endangered the life of Brian McPhee with a handgun on June 18 in New Providence.

The accused was informed that his matter would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

He will be remanded until his VBI is served on September 11.