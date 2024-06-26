Woman charged with assault with cutlass

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net





A woman was remanded in custody yesterday after she allegedly assaulted someone with a cutlass and another person with a knife within a week this month.

Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms charged Terrans Pyfrom, 43, with two counts of assault with a dangerous instrument.

Pyfrom allegedly assaulted Sharnell Holbert with a cutlass on Mantol Street on June 18.

She is also accused of assaulting Gregory Buchanon with a knife at the same location on June 24.

After pleading not guilty to the charges, the defendant was denied bail.

Pyfrom will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until her trial begins on August 14.