Woman gets two years jail for fraud and stealing from 87-year-old woman

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net





A WOMAN was sentenced to two and a half years in prison after she admitted to stealing over $1,000 from an 87-year-old woman in 2022.

Magistrate Kendra Kelly presided over Anastacia Moree’s trial on fraud charges by false pretences and stealing.

Moree, 45, reportedly stole $900 from Monica Charlton using her bank card under false pretences between December 19 and 22, 2022. During this time, Moree stole $120 from the elderly Ms Charlton.

Throughout the trial, Ms Charlton consistently appeared in court and gave testimony against the defendant.

Moree later reversed her earlier position and pleaded guilty to the charges.

Before passing her sentence, Magistrate Kelly noted the defendant had several convictions for similar offences.

In addition to her prison sentence, Moree must fully reimburse the complainant or risk an additional month in prison for each charge.

Ian Jupp represented the defendant.

Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom served as the prosecutor.