Man shot in parking lot of court on Nassau Street

By KEILE CAMPBELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
kcampbell@tribunemedia.net
A CROWD dashed for safety as gunshots rang out in the parking lot of the Nassau Street Magistrate’s Court yesterday, where a man was shot multiple times and was taken to hospital where he is in serious, but stable condition.
A suspect is in police custody.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Leamond Deleveaux, ShotSpotter technology alerted police to the shooting around 3.30pm. Officers from the police station attached to the court immediately responded.
DCP Deleveaux said the injured man is “well known” to police and is on bail.
Deputy leader of the Free National Movement (FNM) Shanendon Cartwright released a statement after the shooting, demanding a crime plan “inclusive of an intersectoral, multifaceted, preventative, enforcement approach”.
“The issue of crime involves a consideration of our economic, educational, health, immigration, judicial and national security frameworks,” he said.
Comments
trueBahamian 4 hours, 19 minutes ago
So, the courthouse isn't a safe spot? Doesn't thus show that the police are not doing their jobs? We keep hearing excuses from the police and the government why crime is the way it is, but here you have a spot that can be easily controlled but clearly wasn't. This is clearly a reflection of the fact the police are incompetent and lazy. A simple security plan can fix this. This is a joke. Think of how many innocent people could have been affected here.
How do we have so many officers and so many vehicle's for them but such lousy policing?
moncurcool 3 hours, 18 minutes ago
What make it worst, is that the court and the police station are in the same yard, facing each other.
hj 3 hours, 7 minutes ago
Shots fired at the parking lot of the courthouse. I suppose police was busy helping DIR to make sure businesses are paying their taxes.
bahamianson 1 hour, 27 minutes ago
Police are across the street and you need to be alerted by shotspotter?
