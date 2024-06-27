Man shot in parking lot of court on Nassau Street

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

A CROWD dashed for safety as gunshots rang out in the parking lot of the Nassau Street Magistrate’s Court yesterday, where a man was shot multiple times and was taken to hospital where he is in serious, but stable condition.

A suspect is in police custody.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Leamond Deleveaux, ShotSpotter technology alerted police to the shooting around 3.30pm. Officers from the police station attached to the court immediately responded.

DCP Deleveaux said the injured man is “well known” to police and is on bail.

Deputy leader of the Free National Movement (FNM) Shanendon Cartwright released a statement after the shooting, demanding a crime plan “inclusive of an intersectoral, multifaceted, preventative, enforcement approach”.

“The issue of crime involves a consideration of our economic, educational, health, immigration, judicial and national security frameworks,” he said.



