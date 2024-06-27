MP relives memory of son’s death after accident

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrssell@tribunemedia.net

CENTRAL Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis said he suffered a scary traffic accident earlier this month, a surreal experience that painfully reminded him of his son, who died in a traffic accident nine years ago.

Mr Lewis said he was on his way to a funeral in Grand Bahama on June 8 when he suddenly saw a lamp pole on his side of the road.

“My choices were to take on the lamp pole in the lane a few feet away from me or switch lanes and have a traffic collision with incoming traffic, which would have put others in danger,” he told The Tribune. “I, in a split second, took on the lamp pole and the high- tension cables and only survived through the grace of God.”

Mr Lewis said he was not speeding and was lucky to be in an SUV instead of his smaller Dodge car.

He said his car went into the air when he hit the lamp pole, and he hit his head. The vehicle was wrapped in electrical wires, which he could hear sparking.

He said he pulled himself out of the car but stepped onto a deenergised tension line. He said he later learned that while a heavy-duty operator was clearing a property, a pine tree fell on high-tension cables, causing a lamp pole to crash into the road directly in front of him.

He said he has been experiencing headaches, dizzy spells, and breathing problems and plans to get further medical treatment after suffering a concussion.

He said the incident was emotional because his son, Iram Tavarius Lewis, died nine years ago in a traffic incident on

June 13.

He said his 23-year-old son was attending college in Alabama then, was ambitious and played football.

He urged motorists to be vigilant and cautious while driving.