‘Courts must be safe’ urges Bahamas bar

Association said they were ‘let down by the lack of security’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Bar Association called for greater security at the courts after Wednesday’s brazen shooting outside the Magistrate’s Court, saying court users were “seriously let down by the lack of security and persistent failure to take reasonable and necessary steps” to protect judicial officers and the wider public.

“Bar Council continues to call for the urgent improvement of the security afforded to judicial officers, prosecutors, public and private criminal defence attorneys and our members more widely,” Bar president Kahlil Parker said in a statement yesterday.

“The courtroom and its precincts are our members’ workplace, and we, as are the members of the public whom we serve, are all entitled to feel and be safe.”

Mr Parker was reacting to a brazen daylight shooting in the parking lot of the Nassau Street Magistrate’s Court complex on Wednesday that left a man in hospital.

Police said the victim, who is “well known” to officers and out on bail for firearm charges, was shot by gunmen after leaving the court. Police have since arrested a suspect in connection with the incident.

Mr Parker said the assertion that the victim was known to them was “cold comfort” to court users, who were disappointed by the lack of security.

“An increased visible police presence, actively monitored surveillance systems, and proper lighting at all judicial premises are things that we have called for and now must insist upon,” he said.

He said the association joins the chief justice in demanding the improvement and modernisation of the security infrastructure.

However, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe defended efforts to address security complaints at the courts.

He recalled complaints surrounding the Supreme Court’s lack of functioning CCTV footage and said police have since helped with CCTV coverage at the facility.

He said after a senior magistrate complained about an “approach” at the magistrate’s complex, he advised the security and intelligence branch to do a security assessment on the positioning of CCTV cameras and to control access to judges’ parking.

“There were issues there about the camera systems,” he said. “The security intelligence brands did an assessment and delivered a report. I understand that this shooting at the Magistrate’s Court complex may have taken place on the upper eastern parking lot area, which isn’t utilised by judges at all. I won’t say where judges do park for obvious reasons, but that’s not utilised.”

“The question would be manpower resources to address to it.”

Mr Munroe said it is unfortunate some young men are hell-bent on killing each other even in public spaces, but “the reality of it is regardless of how wide you extend the court, if they are wilful in their efforts to get one another, then things like this will happen.”

“I will also say to the people who are laughing, these young men use their cars, use their facilities to hide their firearms, that you will be regarded as a member of the gang. And you will be subjected to the same punishment as they are. And so the anti-gang legislation is seeking to address the persons who are doing this and the persons who are giving aid and comfort to them.”