Govt reviewing conduct of revenue task force

OFFICIALS are reviewing how the Revenue Enhancement Task Force conducts itself when checking whether businesses are complying with the law after a video of law enforcement officers entering CBS Bahamas with guns on Monday went viral.

Press Secretary Keishla Adderley said: “Let me hasten to say that obviously, the task force has a job to do in its assessment.”

“The security is a part of what is being considered, even though that business may have considered it overbearing. But going forward again it is being reviewed and that show of force is only expected to be shown if there is a need, if that is warranted.”

Brent Burrows II, CBS Bahamas’ vice-president of retail and sales, complained that a task force of about 10 government agents, including Royal Bahamas Defence Force officers, visited his store and employed “intimidation tactics.”

“This was an eye-opening event for me, and it should be for the rest of the business community as well,” he said on social media.

“We are slowly but surely continuing to trend in a direction that is increasingly hostile for Bahamian businesses. Regulatory burdens aside, the intimidation tactics employed during routine checks only serve to create an atmosphere of fear and distrust.”

“We need to address these practices to ensure that businesses are not made to feel under siege, but are encouraged to thrive and contribute positively to our economy. It’s crucial for the business community and government to work together to foster a supportive and transparent environment.”

He questioned the show of force and asked if businesses could get a courtesy call ahead of time.

“Shouldn’t efforts be focused on businesses that have a history of non-compliance or issues rather than those that consistently follow the rules?” he asked. “Not only was CBS visited, but just about every other business operating in SouthWest Plaza.”