Govt reviewing conduct of revenue task force

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
OFFICIALS are reviewing how the Revenue Enhancement Task Force conducts itself when checking whether businesses are complying with the law after a video of law enforcement officers entering CBS Bahamas with guns on Monday went viral.
Press Secretary Keishla Adderley said: “Let me hasten to say that obviously, the task force has a job to do in its assessment.”
“The security is a part of what is being considered, even though that business may have considered it overbearing. But going forward again it is being reviewed and that show of force is only expected to be shown if there is a need, if that is warranted.”
Brent Burrows II, CBS Bahamas’ vice-president of retail and sales, complained that a task force of about 10 government agents, including Royal Bahamas Defence Force officers, visited his store and employed “intimidation tactics.”
“This was an eye-opening event for me, and it should be for the rest of the business community as well,” he said on social media.
“We are slowly but surely continuing to trend in a direction that is increasingly hostile for Bahamian businesses. Regulatory burdens aside, the intimidation tactics employed during routine checks only serve to create an atmosphere of fear and distrust.”
“We need to address these practices to ensure that businesses are not made to feel under siege, but are encouraged to thrive and contribute positively to our economy. It’s crucial for the business community and government to work together to foster a supportive and transparent environment.”
He questioned the show of force and asked if businesses could get a courtesy call ahead of time.
“Shouldn’t efforts be focused on businesses that have a history of non-compliance or issues rather than those that consistently follow the rules?” he asked. “Not only was CBS visited, but just about every other business operating in SouthWest Plaza.”
Comments
TalRussell 10 hours, 6 minutes ago
This was not a good lookin' day for the Officials who were 'collectively' behind the Revenue Enhancement Task Force's armed materialization conduct when checking whether businesses were complying with the law. -- “Let me hasten to say that obviously, Press Secretary Keishla Adderley, so loved watching Monday's action video of law enforcement officers entering CBS Bahamas armed with machine guns--that she has it set on automatic replay. -- Yes?
hj 6 hours, 41 minutes ago
Some DIR and ministry of finance officials looks like they have the attitude of slave owners talking to their properies. Since everything is electronically filed all they have to do is check their computers. If clarifications are needed they can always contact the companies. If something illegal is found then they can take legal action. This aggressive and ghetto mentality of guns and intimidation will do more harm than good.
bahamianson 2 hours, 33 minutes ago
Government reviewing government. Ok, I can see where this is going. The only place were governmental reps seem united in on tv in the house of assembly. Otherwise, they are all disconnected, and oblivious to what happens in their own portfolio.
