Man shot and killed in Fox Dale subdivision

A MAN wearing a bail monitor was shot dead as he arrived at his home in the Fox Hill area last night.

The victim, in his mid to late 20s, was arriving at the prop- erty in Carriage Lane, off Foxdale Drive, when police say he was approached by two attackers.

Assistant Commis- sioner of Police Earl Thompson said: “He was approached by two unknown assail- ants who opened fire on him, shooting him multiple times about the body.”

ACP Thompson said the police were working with limited information last night, but had been alerted to the shooting by Shot- Spotter. He said the incident took place at about 10pm, and when officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Emergency medical services were called but pronounced the man to be dead at the scene.

Police said that a grey Nissan vehicle was involved in the incident.

ACP Thompson added that police have “taken a vigorous approach towards the proliferation of fire- arms in this country”.