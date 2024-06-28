Ministry of Health hosts HIV testing drive

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE Ministry of Health and Wellness in partnership with The Bahamas AIDS Foundation held a Regional HIV Testing initiative on Friday, urging others to take the next step and know their status.

Beverly Boyd, Acting Managing Director of the Infectious Disease Unit said this initiative was geared at getting the community involved and taking their health seriously.

The 2024 Regional HIV Testing under the theme “Take The Next Step and Take The Test”, was held every Friday during June. Friday’s event was held at RM Bailey Park from 8am to 8pm, while also offering free blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol screenings.

“The initiative is to ensure that as many of possible persons in our nation know their status. In knowing their status, they can take themselves and bring their selves into better care because you know how to better care and you know how to better assist your health,”Ms Boyd said.

“It’s about knowing how to better assist your health and taking steps to ensure that you are healthy and get attention or get help for what comes next.”

She expressed her satisfaction with the initiative as it has gained traction each week, adding that “you can take care of yourself and you can also take care of your partner.”

According to data reflective to the end of 2021, 95 per cent of persons in The Bahamas living with HIV now know their HIV status. Moreover, 73 percent of persons who know their status are on treatment while 81 percent of those on treatment are virally suppressed.

Health officials are working to remove the stigma around HIV testing. They are targeting young Bahamians in particular to know their HIV status to ensure early HIV diagnosis and serve as a safeguard to the health and well-being of all Bahamians.

Persons can also get tested at the Royal Victoria Gardens Clinic on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and The Ministry of Health Office on Rosetta Street on Mondays Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Ora-Quick is another HIV testing method as it is approved by the Ministry of Health and Wellness. Ports International is the official distributor, and retails at $20. It is also free through national health programmes and public health services.