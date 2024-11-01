18-year manslaughter sentence for killing a man in botched robbery

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net





A 35-year-old man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for manslaughter after he was convicted for killing a man with a piece of wood during a botched car battery robbery in Miller’s Heights in January.

Senior Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson sentenced Tameko Dorsette on manslaughter.

Dorsette was previously charged with murder but had the matter reduced to manslaughter when he admitted to the offence on September 18.

Dorsette reportedly got into a fight with Darell Ferguson after he attempted to steal a car battery on January 5. The convict said that Mr Ferguson came at him with a piece of 2x4. He said that after wrangling the weapon from the victim, the convict beat him on the head with it and stomped on him before fleeing the scene on foot.

The victim was taken to hospital but died of his injuries.

Dorsette said he is a homeless drug addict who frequently uses cocaine.

Justice Grant-Thompson acknowledged the defendant pleaded guilty at the earliest time and appeared remorseful. She deemed he was capable of rehabilitation.

Dorsette was sentenced to 18 years at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services, which was in line with the prosecutions recommendation. Time already spent on remand will be considered.

He will also undergo counseling at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre.