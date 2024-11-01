Bail granted in gun case

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail on Friday after he was allegedly found with a loaded in 2021 in New Providence.

Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms arraigned Leon Edgecombe on possession of an unlicenced firearm and possession of ammunition.

The defendant was allegedly found with a .45 pistol and 15 rounds of ammunition on June 10, 2021.

Wilchcombe pleaded not guilty. Bail was set at $9,000 with one or two sureties. He must sign in at the Elizabeth Estates Police Station every Monday and Friday by 7pm.

Wilchcombe’s trial begins on January 24, 2025.

Sergeant 2257 Wilkinson served as the prosecutor.