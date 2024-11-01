Brother tells of night man was killed after being struck by car

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THE BROTHER of a 20-year-old man who died in a traffic accident on Tonique William Darling Highway in 2017 said he was in a state of shock during the ordeal as the inquiry into matter continued on Friday.

Coroner Kara Turnquest Deveaux presided as a five-person jury heard testimony in the inquiry into the death of Phillip Dantel Cleare near Pressure Point Bar on Tonique William Darling Highway on January 10, 2017.

Corporal 3847 Samuel Rolle reportedly hit the deceased with his car as the deceased was crossing the road to get to a bar.

Mr Cleare succumbed to his injuries at Princess Margaret Hospital a day later.

Philip Cleare Jr, the deceased’s brother, said he watched his brother leave their yard heading in an eastern direction. He said he heard a loud noise about five to ten minutes later. He said he ran to the scene around a minute later and was shocked to see his brother’s body laying on the street.

Mr Cleare said he panicked and that his brother was taking to the hospital about 30 to 45 minutes after the accident. He could not recall the exact timeframe due to his state of mind.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Walter Johnson, a traffic accident investigator, said he along with other officers visited and measured the scene of the accident.

ASP Johnson said the brakes of the vehicle had not been used at the point of impact, as evidenced by a lack of skid marks.

ASP Johnson said the vehicle came to a stop around 30 to 40ft from the point of impact and the deceased was 3.8ft away from the median.

The officer suggested the vehicle was traveling around 30mph when it hit the deceased.

Tavarie Smith represented the deceased’s estate.

Angelo Whitfield marshaled the evidence.