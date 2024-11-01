Clubs and Societies November 1

KIWANIS CLUB OF THE RISING SUN





The Kiwanis Club of the Rising Sun will be holding a book drive on November 23 from 2-4pm.

The club is appealing for donations of age-appropriate new and gently used books which will be accepted for children in grades 1-6. The book drop-off will be held at CI Gibson Sr High School.





KIWANIS CLUB OF EAST NASSAU





The Kiwanis Club of East Nassau collaborated with their sponsored club in a free breakfast, clothing and shoes giveaway at Retirement Park. This initiative blessed many as the essentials of life is an evident void. Through our service we are mandated to share a legacy of love throughout our communities. Our assignment was well executed successfully.





Rotary Club of Nassau





The Rotary Club of Nassau (RCN) took the Vision and Health Expo to the southernmost island in The Bahamas’ archipelago this year, Inagua. A team of 18 travelled to Inagua on October 18, including three doctors (an optometrist, a dentist and an audiologist); five ophthalmic nurses, an optometric assistant, ten Rotarians and a family of a Rotary.

On Friday, Oct 18, we were able to perform vision screening on the children of the Inagua All-Age School. Those needing further limited eye examinations to see if they would need eyeglasses were planned for Saturday, Oct 19. All of the expo events were held at St Phillip’s, Anglican Church, Matthew Town, Inagua.

The expo on Saturday provided the children with dental screening, hearing screening and limited eye examinations, while the parents were able to get blood pressure, blood sugar and blood cholesterol testing. Children were also given healthy treat bags that included fruits, snack bars, water, toothbrush and toothpaste. In addition to the healthy treats, parents got gifted with children cold and flu medication and supplements.

The expo was interrupted by an unexpected visitor to the island, Hurricane Oscar. We had to shut down operations early Saturday afternoon, not allowing the completion of the eye examination of the children that need further eye testing. The event site needed to prepare to open as a hurricane shelter. Although the expo was halted, two of our Rotarians continued to serve the island, PP Chantel Nesbitt and Foundation Chair Monique Palmisano, in the Emergency Command Centre helping to track and record the hurricane through Inagua.

Many thanks to our staple partners and sponsors because without them, the Vision & Health Expo would not be the success it is. Our partners are Rhonda’s Eyes Alliance who donate the eyeglass frames for the children, MJB Optical, the Bahamas Society of Ophthalmic Nurses, the Optometric Association of the Bahamas, Dr Andre Rollins dental services, Dr Deborah Nubirth audiology services and our Inagua medical team, lead by Dr Rhodesia Wright and Nurse Ivy Fawkes. Our sponsors include Bahamasair, Lowe’s Wholesale, Sun Oil, New Providence Ecology Park, Ports International Medical, Prescription Centre Pharmacy, Nagua Springs, Enrica’s Inn, Triple R Car Rental, and offices of the Inagua Administrator and MICAL Member of Parliament.

We will be looking at returning to Inagua to complete the vision aspect of the Expo early in 2025.