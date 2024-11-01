Historic homer: ‘Jazz’ Chisholm Jr blasts a home run in his first World Series

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

Bahamian Jasrado “Jazz” Chisholm Jr ended his 2024 Major League Baseball (MLB) postseason with a heartbreaking 4-1 series loss in the World Series, but his season, which ended with a trade to the Big Apple, was one for the books.

Chisholm Jr’s 2024 MLB postseason run came to an anticlimactic end in game five of the MLB World Series on Wednesday night as the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a 7-6 comeback victory against the New York Yankees at the Yankee Stadium.

The Bahamian third baseman was visibly upset as he spoke with reporters about the tough loss.

“Heartbreaking. Nobody ever wants to go this far to lose so I feel like it’s a little bit heartbreaking,” he said. “It is just heartbreaking, that is all I can really say about it.”

Despite the disappointing finish, “Jazz” went down swinging for the Bronx Bombers in the Big Apple. He homered on a fly ball from Dodgers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty at the bottom of the first to make history as the first Bahamian to hit a home run in the World Series.

It was also his second homer of the 2024 MLB postseason and the first of his career in the World Series.

The former Miami Marlins centre fielder ended the game 1-for-4 with a homer, a RBI, a run scored and a strikeout.

After having a five-run advantage to start game five, the Yankees committed crucial errors in the fifth inning that allowed the Dodgers to complete a gutsy comeback.

Chisholm Jr broke down the difference between the Yankees and Dodgers in the series.

“They were scoring runs. They got out there and got runs early. They were getting hits, running the bases right and they were capitalising on our mistakes. That’s how you win baseball games, capitalising on the other team’s mistakes,” he said.

Chisholm Jr, the second Bahamian to play in the World Series, provided a spark for the Yankees during the second half of the season after joining the team via trade in July.

The Bronx Bombers traded three minor leaguers for the flashy MLB pro and the move instantly paid off for both parties. Chisholm upped the ante in his 46 games played with New York. He batted .273 with 48 hits, 11 homers, 23 RBIs and 18 stolen bases. He also had the healthiest season of his career to date which translated into consistent production. He finished the season batting .256 and a career-high 74 runs scored, 24 homers, 73 RBIs and 40 stolen bases in 147 games played.

The former MLB All-Star also had some key moments during the Yankees’ postseason run. He homered on two separate occasions and clocked 10 hits, 2 RBIs and six stolen bases in 14 games played.

If this season was any indication, Chisholm’s MLB career is headed in an upward direction.