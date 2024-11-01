Man denies attempted murder

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN denied his involvement in the attempted killing of a man in New Providence in February.

Senior Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson arraigned Philip Bootle on attempted murder.

The defendant allegedly attempted to kill Eric Arthur on February 2.

After pleading not guilty, the defendant was informed his matter had been transferred to Justice Jeanine Weech Gomez.

The defendant then told the Justice he does not have a lawyer and declined her offer for a court-appointed one.

He was instructed to have an attorney by his next court date on November 6.