Man denies trying to kill two people with a handgun

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net





A MAN has denied attempting to kill two people with a handgun in 2022.

Senior Justice Cheryl Grant Thompson arraigned Jeremy Dames, 32, on two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life each.

The defendant along with accomplices allegedly attempted to kill Antonio Glinton and Marcia Thompson with a handgun on June 9, 2022, in New Providence.

After pleading not guilty, the defendant was informed his matter would be transferred for trial before Justice Guillimina Archer-Minns.

He will next appear on December 4.