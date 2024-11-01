Sands calls Family Islands healthcare 'prehistoric'

By JADE RUSSELL

FREE National Movement (FNM) chairman Dr Duane Sands on Friday called for a revamping of healthcare delivery in the Family Islands, describing the current system as "prehistoric".

He added that years of neglect to the Family Islands has led many residents to relocate in search of better opportunities.

Dr Sands responded to a 2022 census report released by the Bahamas National Statistical Institute (BNSI) which revealed significant population declines in the Family Islands, particularly in the southern islands. Mayaguana saw the largest drop, losing 26.7 percent of its population, followed by Ragged Island, which saw a 22.2 percent decrease.

Community leaders in the Family Islands have emphasised the need for better accommodations and more government support to draw residents back. Some have attributed the decline to the effects of Hurricane Irma in 2017, which led many seniors to relocate to New Providence to be closer to medical care and family.

Dr Sands said the census results are unsurprising, noting that for many residents of the Family Islands, there are few economic opportunities. He said there is a lack of development in these areas, especially in islands still recovering from past hurricanes.

While the Davis administration has pledged to improve healthcare in the Family Islands by constructing and renovating clinics, Dr Sands said simply building clinics is insufficient. He said building a clinic on a Family Island doesn’t solve the problem if there aren’t adequate healthcare professionals available to serve the community. Dr Sands also highlighted that the lack of physicians—particularly Bahamian physicians—and the nursing shortage have severely impacted healthcare outcomes in the Family Islands.

He suggested that medical facilities on larger Family Islands, such as Abaco, Exuma, and Eleuthera, be fully equipped to handle emergencies, allowing residents to seek healthcare within the islands rather than traveling to New Providence.

The 2022 census data from BNSI showed that smaller Family Islands, including Mayaguana, Ragged Island, Crooked Island, Inagua, Long Island, San Salvador, Rum Cay, and Spanish Wells, experienced population decreases. Despite minor growth in islands like Acklins and Eleuthera, the Family Islands' share of the national population continues to decline.

Last week, FNM leader Michael Pintard voiced concern over the declining population in the Family Islands. He called for "intentional policies and legislation" to encourage population growth and development. Mr Pintard said that all Bahamians deserve access to the same basic necessities available in New Providence and Grand Bahama and pledged that an FNM-led government would prioritise development in the Family Islands.