Teen boys deny armed robbery

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO teenage boys denied robbing a man at gunpoint in April in New Providence.

Senior Justice Cheryl Grant Thompson arraigned two boys, aged 13 and 15, whose names are being withheld due to being minors, on charges of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and armed robbery.

The duo allegedly robbed Shawn Green of $400 in cash while armed with a handgun. They also allegedly took two cellphones valued altogether at $625 on April 25.

The pair pleaded not guilty to all charges.

They were informed their next court date would be on November 27.

Justice Grant-Thompson granted the defendants' request to be allowed a moment with their parent before they returned to remand at the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys.

Both defendants thanked the Justice for her kindness.