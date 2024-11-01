Teen fined $2,500 for posting nude photos of woman without her consent

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net





AN 18-YEAR-OLD man has been fined $2,500 for posting nude images of a woman without her permission.

After pleading guilty, Jermetrius Noel was convicted yesterday of intentional libel before Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs. On October 27, 2024 he posted three nude videos without the woman’s permission with the intent to expose her to general hatred, contempt, or ridicule.

Senior Magistrate Isaacs also ordered him to pay $500 compensation to the victim for any potential mental health counselling services that she might need.

He posted a nude photo of the woman performing oral sex on him on his WhatsApp status. Mr Noel left her face exposed while he put a sticker to cover his face. Later that night, he posted a video of her and another man having sexual intercourse on a WhatsApp status.

The magistrate strongly chastised Mr Noel for exposing the complainant while covering his face to protect his own identity. She also chastised him for exposing a third person in the video and the fact that it showed his vengeful nature in humiliating the complainant.

The magistrate cautioned that unlawfully exposing the complainant’s private sexual activities could impact her social and mental well-being and even future employment opportunities.

Mr Noel was fined $2,500 or nine months in prison.