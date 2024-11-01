The sports calendar November 1

ALPHEUS ‘HAWK’

FINLAYSON TRACK

& FIELD CLASSIC

THE Diocesan Youth Department is scheduled to host the Alpheus “Hawk” Finlayson Track & Field Classic today and Saturday at the original Thomas A Robinson Stadium.The event is slated to begin at 6pm on Friday and at 8:30am on Saturday.

BLUE CHIP ATHLETICS

SOUSE-OUT

THE Blue Chip Athletics Club is scheduled to host a souse-out fundraiser on November 9 at the Queen’s College school grounds.

The event is set to run from 8am to 11am. The menu includes chicken, pig feet and sheep tongue souse. Pastries and soft drinks will also be on sale.

BAPTIST SPORTS

FEDERATION

TRACK MEET

THE Bahamas Baptist Sports Federation is scheduled to hold its Renee ‘Sunshine’ Curry-Davis Memorial Track and Field Classic on November 16 at Thomas A. Robinson Track and Field Stadium.

The meet, hosted in conjunction with the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture and the Bahamas Association of Certified Officials, will recognise Curry-Davis, a former executive of the BBSF, who was working as the director for track and field before her death this year.

Beginning at 9am, the meet will be geared for men and women competing in the under-7, under-11, under-15, under-20 under-30 open, under-50 open and masters 50-and-over categories as well as the clergy for pastors, ministers, evangelists and deacons. The entry deadline for teams to participate is Friday, November 1 and should be submitted to TEK Results via tmoss@locbahamas.org or contact Brent Stubbs at 426-7265 or email stubbobs@gmail.com. A technical meeting is set for 6pm on November 12 at the Bahamas Baptist College, Jean Street.

MINISTR POF YOUTH,

SPORTS AND CULTURE

SPORTS MONTH

THE Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture has officially launched National Sports Month. November will feature various sporting activities and events to celebrate Sports Month. The festivities will begin with a church service at St Barnabas Church at 10am on November 3.

The prestigious National Sports Awards will take place at 6:30pm at the Andre Rodgers National Baseball Stadium on November 9.

The Hall of Fame Induction ceremony is set for 6:30pm on November 22 at the Baha Mar Resort.

TEE-OFF FOR HUNGER

THE Bahamas Feeding Network is scheduled to host its 3rd annual Tee-off For Hunger on December 9 with Fidelity as its title sponsor. The tournament will begin at 12:30pm at the Ocean Club Golf Course, Paradise Island. All interested players must register at https://app.eventcaddy.com/events/tee-off-for-hunger-2024/register.