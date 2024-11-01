Veteran broadcaster Darold Miller honoured at funeral

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net





VETERAN broadcaster Darold Miller was honoured yesterday as family and friends gathered for his funeral at Bahamas Faith Ministries International.

Mr Miller, 69, passed away suddenly at his home on Minnie Street on October 6.

Known for his vibrant and proactive reporting on general elections, hurricanes, and national issues, Mr Miller was a beloved figure at the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas.

A photograph of Mr Miller was placed beside his urn on display near the church stage. A male mannequin dressed in a stylish white suit with red accents — resembling the flamboyant outfits Mr Miller was famous for on his talk shows — stood nearby, along with a large microphone statue engraved with his tagline, “lively and provocative”.

Darold Miller, Jr, Mr Miller’s only son, described his father as a “mountain of a man”.

He shared that they had planned to meet on October 7 for their annual birthday lunch at Divine Café, but his father passed away the day before.

Though Mr Miller, Jr. described himself as more reserved than his charismatic father, he said they balanced each other well.

He committed to preserving his father’s legacy, he concluded his remarks with his father’s tagline: “This is Darold Miller Live.”

The event was attended by several parliamentarians and former prime ministers, who paid tribute to him.

In his remarks, former Prime Minister Perry Christie remembered him as a skilled storyteller.

Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis also honoured Mr Miller, describing him as not only a broadcaster but “the voice of The Bahamas.” Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell further celebrated Mr Miller’s significant impact on journalism in the country.

Meanwhile, Social Services, Information and Broadcasting Minister Myles Laroda, who is also Mr Miller’s cousin, offered a more personal tribute. He shared memories of their childhood, recalling times when they would share a bed at the family home.

Several staff members from ZNS, including chairman of The Broadcasting Corporation Of The Bahamas Picewell Forbe, also highlighted the legacy of Mr Miller.