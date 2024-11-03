Call to support Carey family to restore home

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

An appeal is being made for nationwide assistance to help Ingrid Carey restore her residence after it was left in disarray on Friday so that she and her family could return home by December.

Mervicane Knowles, the operator of Home Away From Home, remains in police custody as part of a fraud investigation. She was given seven days to remove her personal belongings from the house, which she claimed was gifted to her by Ms Carey, a resident at her senior care facility.

However, when the family returned to take possession of the house, it was left in a filthy condition, there was some damage inside, and the appliances and some furnishings were missing.

Leading the call for assistance, Reno Smith has called on contractors throughout the country to assist the Careys with restoring their house.

He said plans for a food drive have been put on hold until the family is able to return home.

“There is no electricity and the house is without furniture. We’re putting the food drive on hold because the situation has become more urgent,” he said.

Mr Smith and FOAM said skilled contractors and volunteers are needed to assist with cabinetry repairs and other repairs, restoring power, and furnishing the home.

Their immediate goal is to bring comfort and familiarity back into the lives of Ingrid Carey and her family, who are currently being accommodated at the Grand Lucayan Resort for the time being.

“If you have manpower to spare, we need you to help prepare this house for Ms. Ingrid to come home,” said Mr Smith.

To help cover the costs of these repairs, he is calling on churches, clergymen, and civic organizations across Grand Bahama and the wider Bahamas to contribute.

“If every church could donate $100, we could begin the process of restoring this home to a safe and welcoming state,” he said.

He said contributions can be made to the law firm Hamilton, Claude, & Co. at First Caribbean Bank under account numbers 49076263 or 45602068.

“We know everybody can’t give $100, so we are asking those to give $10 to help buy an appropriate bed for Ms Ingrid, and the children,” he said.

The community response has already begun, with early donations from the Affluent Feeding Foundation and Mt Gilead Church of Freeport.