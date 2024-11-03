Carey family trauma at state of returned home

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net





The Carey family was devastated on returning to their home on Friday only to find it in ruins after Mervie Knowles’ relatives were allowed seven days to remove her personal belongings from the residence while she remained in police custody.

Philippa Carey broke down in tears after seeing the condition her grandmother’s house was left in—rotting food and trash on the floor, the stench of spoiled meat emanating from the residence, and essential appliances such as the refrigerator, stove, and furniture missing.

"I am having a tough time, right now, said a teary-eyed Philippa.

When contacted on Friday, Superintendent Darrell Weir, officer in charge of CID, said the Careys have not filed a complaint concerning damage to the home and that Ms Knowles remains in custody.

Psychologist Dr Sandy Bowleg, who is assisting and working with the Careys through their ordeal, said Ingrid Carey and her family are traumatised and unable to move back into the home, which has been vandalised.

“This has been heartbreaking,” said Dr Bowleg. “We were so looking forward to bringing Mrs Carey back into her residence.”





Ingrid Carey was a resident in the senior care facility operated and owned by Ms Knowles, who is in police custody in connection with a fraud investigation after she allegedly took control of Ms Carey’s home and other assets, including her NIB benefits and life insurance policy.

Ms Carey was removed from the elderly facility last Friday and placed back in the care of her granddaughter Philippa, after relatives in New Providence produced an original power of attorney document that was granted in 2011 over Carey and her assets.

After a public protest and outrage, Ms Knowles agreed to transfer the home and assets to the Careys and remove her belongings in seven days. She also demanded $20,000 for renovations she claims were done in the residence.

The Careys have been staying at the Grand Lucaya Resort since the ordeal unfolded and were preparing to move back on Friday.

Dr Bowleg said the family went to the house for a follow-up visit on Thursday, October 31, only to be traumatised by the level of vandalism in the home. The utilities, water, and power were also disconnected.

Mrs Carey has taken “a turn for the worst”, according to Dr Bowleg.

“The perpetrators just practically destroyed the house. She (Mrs Carey) saw it on the news, and she was traumatised hearing it on the news, and she had a relapse,” she said.

“So, it was really disheartening because she was really progressing. So, it took a turn for the worst, and she went right back into the original state.

“Taking care of her, she opened up more than I expected to. And it was not just brainwashing, but some level of physical abuse because she mentioned it this morning. But at the end of the day, we are still holding faith that she will progress and get over this.”

Dr Bowleg made a plea to corporate Bahamas for assistance.

“We are appealing to corporate Bahamas for the assistance to try and get the home back in the state that she is normally accustomed to and familiar with.”

“The fridge and stove have been taken. The fact you emptied a refrigerator and you had meat on the ground, maggot infestation, the smell, the stench—it cannot get any lower than that.

“And what hurts me even more is these people have introduced themselves to me as pastors and bishops. So, I have to question where is the humanitarian side. It is not right. We are left having to pick up the pieces.

“It is not easy for Philippa and the family, and we are appealing again to corporate Bahamas—we need your assistance.”

Dr Bowleg said the family is grateful to Our Lucaya and the Ministry for Grand Bahama for providing accommodations for the Careys.

She stressed that it is important that Mrs Carey returns home to an environment where she is familiar to assist with her mental well-being.

Dr Bowleg said the family intends to file a complaint.

“The family will file a complaint because we need to send a very strong message. This is not right. The family will be dealing with that in short order.”

Asked about the $20,000 that Knowles has invested in the home, Dr Bowleg said the family has not seen any upgrades or repairs that were made to the house.

“When we did the before and after, there were absolutely no repairs—none. So we found that strange that you are going to say you pumped $20,000, and the house was still in its original state,” she said.

“You cannot vandalise somebody’s property because you pumped $20,000 into it,” she said.





Photos: Denise Maycock/Tribune Freeport Reporter