‘A hurt child is a dangerous adult,’ says Dr Allen

AFTER Prime Minister Philip Davis revealed that nearly 85 to 90 percent of inmates at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS) experienced abuse as children, renowned Bahamian psychiatrist Dr David Allen said he is not surprised.

“I’ve been in the prison since 1986. There is no doubt in the prison that there’s a high rate of abuse,” he told The Tribune.

Mr Davis said the findings came from a prison survey, although he did not specify when it was conducted.

Prison Commissioner Doan Cleare also could not confirm to which survey the Prime Minister referred, noting that several surveys had been conducted recently.

Dr Allen said he was unfamiliar with the specific study to which Mr Davis referred, but noted that his previous research also found high rates of abuse among inmates.

“My study dealt with family abuse in the prison, but also the marginalised areas. We did a sample of the people from the prison, from the marginalized areas and we found a rate of 44 percent – physical, sexual, but also neglect.”

The findings were highlighted in Dr David Allen’s study, “Child Abuse and Neglect”, co-authored with Dr Keva Bethell.

The study reported that over half of the 209 participants experienced physical abuse before the age of 18.

Dr Allen said the findings underscore the need for continued youth intervention, saying: “A hurt child is a dangerous adult.”

He expressed concern about shifting social norms, saying, “The code is changing. It’s a very dangerous thing. We didn’t mess with churches. We didn’t mess with parents, but now, when they want somebody, they will still shoot.”

Dr Allen added the country lacks adequate programmes to support traumatised children and urged immediate action.

“Poverty is increasing, homelessness is increasing, so that’s also abusive so we have to get together as a community and say this is not the time to blame. It’s time to work, work and study study,” he added.

“A child needs safety, love and a sense of empowerment. When a child is hurt, they feel abandoned, they feel rejected and humiliated and that equals shame.”