BYFFL opening day kicks off

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

The 2024 Bahamas Youth Flag Football League (BYFFL) opening day got off to a competitive start on Saturday on the fields opposite the original Thomas A Robinson Stadium. Eight games were played across various age divisions as competition got underway for what is expected to be an eventful season.

Alexandra Deal, co-founder of BYFFL, spoke about some of the action that took place on Saturday.

“We had two games and they both ended in ties. I guess the level of competition this year is probably on par with each other which is why the games are not being scored or they are staying tied. We hope that as the season progresses and the kids improve with their coaches that they will end up getting more scores and we will start to see more dominant teams,” she said.

Team Munroe knocked off Team Akeem 19-12 in the 14-17 division.

Team Rolle meant business against Team Akeem in the 10-13 age group. Team Rolle dominated the matchup 29-0 to end week one.

Team Dawkins just needed two touchdowns to put away Team Moss 12-0 in the 14-17 age group matchup.

It was a close affair between Team Akeem and Team Sheldeen. The latter edged out their opponent 14-12 on opening day.

Team Munroe got the best of Team Moss in the 10-13 age group. Team Munroe overwhelmed their opponent 23-0 to pick up the win on day one of competition.

Team Kevin versus Team Dawkins ended in a 6-6 tie in the 10-13 division.

Team Inne and Team Dawkins also ended in a 6-6 draw.

In the Team Kevin versus Team Rolle matchup, both teams were unable to score resulting in a 0-0 tie.

Deal said she expects competition to pick up as the weeks go by and teams continue to improve and build chemistry.

“This year we have a lot of newer kids. Even though we give them about four to five weeks of training I feel like this year they are gonna be learning while they are playing. That is gonna make the season interesting. There is gonna be a lot more on the field learning this year than normal because of the amount of children we have this season,” she said.

The 2024 BYFFL action continues on week two next Saturday at the same venue.