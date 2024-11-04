Champions crowned in tennis contest

The premier senior event on the Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association (BLTA) calendar came to a successful close on Sunday at the National Tennis Centre in Nassau, Bahamas. The following National Champions were crowned:





Men 35

Champion: Nicolas Duret

Runner Up: Alexander Murbach





Women 35

Champion: Sarah Brie

Runner Up: Esther Newton





Men 55

Champion: Stephen Thompson

Runner Up: John Antonas





Men’s Doubles

Champions: Gerry Kanuka and Paul McCann

Runners Up: Stephen Thompson and John Antonas





Women’s Doubles

Champions: Sh’Ron Saunders and Marva Conyers

Runners Up: Esther Newton and Sarah Brie





Mixed Doubles

Champions: Alexander Murbach and Caitlin Drake

Runners Up: Perry Newton and Esther Newton





The event was proudly sponsored by Custom Computers. We are thankful to Custom Computers for their support of the 2024 Senior Nationals.

The BLTA congratulates all the players who entered as we had a great mix of new entrants and legendary players. The matches were extremely competitive and provided a positive environment for the adult players to display their skills and talent. Players from Abaco, Eleuthera and New Providence participated in the Nationals.

We are grateful to God for the great weather and wonderful tennis matches that were conducted this weekend. Thanks to those who volunteered and helped to make the tournament a great event, Senior Nationals 2024 is now in the history books!