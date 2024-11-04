Champions crowned in tennis contest

The premier senior event on the Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association (BLTA) calendar came to a successful close on Sunday at the National Tennis Centre in Nassau, Bahamas. The following National Champions were crowned:
Men 35
Champion: Nicolas Duret
Runner Up: Alexander Murbach
Women 35
Champion: Sarah Brie
Runner Up: Esther Newton
Men 55
Champion: Stephen Thompson
Runner Up: John Antonas
Men’s Doubles
Champions: Gerry Kanuka and Paul McCann
Runners Up: Stephen Thompson and John Antonas
Women’s Doubles
Champions: Sh’Ron Saunders and Marva Conyers
Runners Up: Esther Newton and Sarah Brie
Mixed Doubles
Champions: Alexander Murbach and Caitlin Drake
Runners Up: Perry Newton and Esther Newton
The event was proudly sponsored by Custom Computers. We are thankful to Custom Computers for their support of the 2024 Senior Nationals.
The BLTA congratulates all the players who entered as we had a great mix of new entrants and legendary players. The matches were extremely competitive and provided a positive environment for the adult players to display their skills and talent. Players from Abaco, Eleuthera and New Providence participated in the Nationals.
We are grateful to God for the great weather and wonderful tennis matches that were conducted this weekend. Thanks to those who volunteered and helped to make the tournament a great event, Senior Nationals 2024 is now in the history books!
