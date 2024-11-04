Fidelity triumphs in bankers golf contest

The Bankers Athletic Association held its third golf tournament on Sunday at Baha Mar’s Royal Blue Golf Course.

A total of eight teams from renowned Financial Institutions including Fidelity Bank, Scotia Bank, Leno Corporate Services, RBC and Globel Sun Integration Management participated.

After an intense day of competition. Fidelity Bank came out as the overall winners of this great event. Global Sun Integration Management placed second overall.

The men’s longest drive trophy went to Francis Adderley from Fidelity Bank. The men’s closest to the pin went to Reo Horton from GSIM and the ladies longest drive went to Deidre Bain from GSIM.

The day proved to be fun and filled with much competition and excitement, The success of this tournament has prompted the bankers to start planning another event within the next six months.