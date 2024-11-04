GAIN AN EDGE: BETA Camp exposing more children to the STEM fields

AS an engineer, D’Andre Wilson-Ihejirika ((Lyford Cay Foundation Scholar Alumni ‘06), doesn’t see problems – she sees solutions. So, when she and fellow engineers realised that many Bahamian students in Grades 7-12 could benefit from greater exposure to STEM fields and careers, in 2014, they created a solution called Bahamas Engineering and Technology Advancement Camp (BETA Camp).

In BETA Camp, students are exposed to multiple engineering disciplines through an in-depth curriculum designed to inspire and develop the next generation of scientists and engineers. During sessions, students actively engage in building prototypes and solving real world problems. They are also able to learn from Bahamian engineers who come from a wide array of disciplines.

Like many non-profits in The Bahamas, BETA Camp is totally run by volunteers and is dependent on community donations. Fortunately, grants from Lyford Cay Foundations totaling $40,000 since 2015 have been able to assist with the programme’s activities and expansion.

“Because of the support of Lyford Cay Foundations and other funders, BETA Camp has impacted more than 650 students across 10 islands,” said Mrs Wilson-Ihejirika. “As an organisation that relies mainly on fundraising to keep costs affordable for students, Lyford Cay Foundations grants have enabled BETA Camp to provide an exceptional experience for our students.”

As one of the few grant-making organisations in the country, Lyford Cay Foundations invests in initiatives that support community building through transformative learning opportunities for those most in need. With a mission focused on providing educational access to Bahamians, the Foundations offer both traditional and diverse learning experiences in the arts, sports, environmental awareness, health-related issues and economic and human resource development.

In fact, the Foundations has dispersed nearly $18m in grants to nonprofits and community organisations since 1985. The Zonta Club of New Providence and The Family: People Helping People Project are two of the most recent recipients of Lyford Cay Foundations grants. The grants will enable both organisations to expand their work in youth rehabilitation.

The Family: People Helping People Project was recently awarded $6,000 to support its youth rehabilitation programme to promote social-emotional wholeness among at-risk youth. The programme, which was established in 2008, will provide young offenders a second chance through sessions that use psychotherapeutic principles.

Similarly, Zonta Club of New Providence received $5,000 for its Path to Empowerment and Advancement through Knowledge (PEAK) programme. PEAK was created in 2022 to improve the lives of young women working toward rehabilitation at the Willie Mae Pratt Centre for Girls through tutoring and mentoring.

Lyford Cay Foundations continues to make a concerted effort to impact the lives of Bahamian youth by making grants available for non-profits and civic organisations that provide transformative after-school programming.

“For many children, after-school programming creates an important safe space. International studies cite these programmes as an excellent tool to further educational goals while fostering important social skills such as self-worth, respect and conflict resolution,” said Dr Nicola Virgill-Rolle, Executive Director of Lyford Cay Foundations. “Through the generosity of donors, Lyford Cay Foundations is able to provide grants as a way to partner with community organisations that are serving youth who have critical educational and social needs.”

Organisations like BETA Camp, which are striving to improve life for the next generation, agree on the importance of grants.

“By cultivating students’ interests, BETA Camp is helping to build a future workforce that can drive innovation and economic growth in The Bahamas,” shared Mrs Wilson-Ihejirika. “With Lyford Cay Foundations’ grants, BETA Camp’s impact has been able to continue and improve.”

Lyford Cay Foundations’ application portal for the next cycle of community grant funding for after-school programmes can be found on their website at www.lyfordcayfoundations.org and closes on November 8th . A new grant cycle will open in January 2025.

