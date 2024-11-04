GSSSA champions: Raptors and knights shine in cross country meet

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net









The CH Reeves Raptors and CR Walker Knights excelled in the junior and senior divisions respectively at the Government Secondary School Sports Association (GSSSA) cross country meet on Saturday in the front of the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium.

The Raptors swept the under-15 and under-13 divisions in dominant fashion.

CH Reeves won the under-15 boys division with a total score of 22 points. The LW Young Golden Eagles were second overall with 42 points and the AF Adderley Tigers were third in the division at 64 points.

The Girls GSSSA event. Photo: Tim Clarke



They claimed the under-15 girls with 48 points. The DW Davis Royals fell to second in the division at 54 points. The LW Young Golden Eagles got the third spot in this division as well with 76 points.

The Raptors were also victorious in the under-13 boys division with a total of 32 points. The DW Davis Royals totaled 42 points for second overall and the Anatol Rodgers Junior High School concluded the category in third with 91 points.

CH Reeves was also successful in the under-13 girls division. The junior school accumulated 26 points. The LW Young Golden Eagles settled for second with 55 points and the DW Davis Royals secured third place with 92 points.

Varel Davis, head coach of the Raptors, was pleased to achieve success at the cross country meet for the second consecutive year.

“This year, our kids have been working hard since September when we started training for cross country. Basically we have the same team from last year that has returned and we continued on with our training each day. This is because of hard work constantly my kids and I have been consistently coming to practice everyday and training ...Hats off to my kids I am so happy for all of them. It was a bit rough but they did an excellent job,” she said.





Junior





Devonte Crowl crossed the finish line first for CH Reeves in the under-15 boys event. He clocked 6:26.88 for first. Travon Moncur, representing CH Reeves, nabbed the second position in 6.47.12 and Denzel Clarke rounded out the top three for the Raptors in 6:51.06.

Drexline Raphael, of Anatol Rodgers, prevailed in the under-15 girls event in 8:21.17. Kevenna Bain, representing CH Reeves, dropped to second with a time of 8:37.53. Shekinah Lewis, of AF Adderley, secured the third position in 8:50.83.

CH Reeves’ Dordley Dorestin bested his competitors in the under-13 boys division with a time of 7:33.68. Butler Odarri, of DW Davis, trailed for second in 7:41.03. Matthew Derius came third for the Raptors in 7:44.51.

SC McPherson got the win in the under-13 girls category thanks to Jazzaria Key. She won the race in 8:15.16. LW Young’s Ashlei Ferguson placed second in 9:06.85 and Paris Armbrister, of CH Reeves, was third in 9:11.08.





Senior





The CR Walker Knights repeated as champions of the senior division for the second straight year.

The Knights emerged victorious in the under-20 boys division with 51 points. The Timberwolves were second overall with 65 points. The CC Sweeting Cobras were third at 73 points.

CI Gibson ran away with a win in the under-20 girls division with 23 points. The RM Bailey Pacers were one spot below with 54 points and the Knights were third overall with 70 points.

The Government High School Magic got the win in the under-17 girls division with 31 points. Placing second was the Knights with 42 points and the CV Bethel Stingrays had 58 points for third place.

Knights were also successful in the under-17 boys category with 50 points. The Rattlers were a close second with 57 points. The Stingrays notched a third place spot with 65 points.

CR Walker’s Dahjia Mesidor cruised to a win in the under-20 girls division with a time of 12:32.80.

Brihanna Farrington, representing CI Gibson, ended her race in the second spot in 13:42.87. Her teammate Tamisha Reckey was closed behind at 13:43.34.

Benryco Pierre, of CC Sweeting, was first in the under-20 boys division with a time of 9:17.47.

Vincent Alerte, of Anatol Rodgers, was second in the event and Lashley Naissance, of CR Walker, was third.

Gabrielle Johnson, of CR Walker, ran away with the victory in the under-17 boys division and Jasmine Key, of Government Senior High, was first in 12:54.00.

Next up on the GSSSA schedule will be basketball season that begins November 18.















