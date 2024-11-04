Nassau arrival for cruise line’s first-ever LNG ship

The first-ever liquefied natural gas (LNG) powered cruise ship operated by Princess Cruise made Nassau its inaugural Caribbean port of call on October 13.

Chester Cooper, deputy prime minister and minister of tourism, investments and aviation, was among those to greet the Sun Princess. The Sphere-class cruise ship is the first vessel operated by Princess Cruises to be fuelled by LNG as part of the commitment by its parent, Carnival Corporation, to environmental sustainability and a reduced carbon footprint.

The outward and suspended Sphere Atrium, from which this new class of ship takes its name, gives guests expansive ocean views and an open concept from the ship’s hub. Like all vessels in this class, it features an architectural element known as The Dome - a glass-enclosed structure at the top of the ship.

Guests were welcomed aboard and treated to tours of the vessel, including a sustainability tour demonstrating how the company is promoting positive climate action. From using LNG to deliver immediate greenhouse gas reductions today, to cutting food waste and removing single-use plastic items from its ships and installing energy-efficient technologies and equipment to lower fuel use, the company is making progress towards minimising its environmental footprint.