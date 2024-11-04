Renee Sunshine Davis track meet date set

The Bahamas Baptist Sports Federation’s 2024 Renee “Sunshine” Curry-Davis Track and Field Classic will take place on Saturday, November 16, at the original Thomas A Robinson Track and Field Stadium, starting at 9am.

All churches and track teams interested in participating in the classic have until Thursday, November 7, to submit their rosters to meet director Trevor Moss at email tmoss@bahamas.com or call 376-5669 or federation president Brent Stubbs at email stubbobs@gmail.com or call 426-7265.

A team registration meeting will take place on Thursday at 7pm at the federation’s office upstairs at the Bahamas Baptist College, Jean Street. All teams participating are urged to have at least one representative present.

The entry fee for athletes is $5 and the categories include male and female under-7, under-11, under-15, under-20, under-30, under-50 and 50-and-over.

There will be a special category for Pastors, Reverends, Ministers and Deacons.

Trophies, donated by Global Sun, will be presented to each divisional winner and medals, provided by the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, will be presented to the first three finishers in each age group.

The meet will be held in memory of the late Renee “Sunshine” Curry-Davis, who served as the director for track and field for the federation just prior to her death this year.

In honor of her, members of her graduating class of 1984 at AF Adderley will be presenting trophies to the top three teams scoring in the meet.

It’s anticipated that members of the Electro Telecom and Sunshine Auto Wildcats softball teams will make a special appearance in either individual events or as relay teams to honor their former team-mate as well.

Attached are some of the awards that will be presented to the winners during the meet, which is open to all Church denominations and track and social clubs, which have been affiliated with the late Renee “Sunshine” Curry-Davis.

The banner for the Track Classic was kindly donated by the Colony Club.