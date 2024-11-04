SIR RONALD SANDERS: The death of truth, part II: Why lies risk tearing societies apart

On September 19, I published an article entitled “The Death of Truth,” written from a deep sense of alarm at the spread of deliberate lies, misinformation, and disinformation about matters that are critical to the well-being of people everywhere. At stake are public health, democratic integrity, and social cohesion — all of which are undermined when lies prevail over facts.

I return to the subject today because of both the fear and the expectation that it is lies, not truth, that will dominate public discourse now, and in the future, unless there is a global determination to reverse the current trend. Currently, there is no indication of such a global resolve, particularly as lies are being propagated practically every second on social media platforms — sometimes with the apparent tolerance, if not encouragement, of major digital network owners.

These lies are not adequately challenged, nor are they repudiated by the owners and operators of these platforms. Instead, the owner of one of the largest operations, X (formerly Twitter), has openly declared himself a strong supporter of one of the candidates in the current US Presidential elections while advocating for greater deregulation and lower taxation on multinational companies like his own. Subsequently, lies prevail, shaping the opinions and convictions of those who are regularly targeted by them.

This troubling situation was glaringly evident in the US presidential campaign, where Artificial Intelligence (AI) was also used to create false impressions, even to the extent of putting words into the mouths of people — words they had never spoken.

Events in almost every section of US society, because of its dominance in mass media and the Internet, have had a profound effect on other countries, at times undermining their traditional cultural norms and values. Today, particularly because of easy access to digital platforms, young people are especially susceptible to behaviour patterns emerging from the US. Regrettably, this includes spreading misinformation and disinformation.

The techniques used to suppress truth and promote lies are also being adopted globally by individuals and organisations that are committed to their causes at any cost. Among these techniques are building fear and apprehension among voters, distorting and twisting the truth.

In the US election, some of the lies that investigative agencies have identified include claims that the government dropped 32,000 illegal aliens into Springfield, Ohio — a town of around 50,000 people. This falsehood fed into the narrative that illegal migrants are overrunning US towns and displacing US nationals. Local officials have debunked this narrative, but its repetition on certain media outlets, including social media, has distorted public opinion and fostered resentment. Evidence, including statements from Springfield’s Mayor, has disproved this claim. In fact, the city of Springfield website reports that there are an estimated 12,000 to 15,000 legal immigrants in the county, which has a population of about 138,000.

Another false claim is that foreign leaders from “all over South America, all over the Middle East, all over Asia, all over Europe, all over Africa” have emptied their jails to allow their criminals to migrate to the US. This claim aims to stoke fears that foreigners are flooding the country — and that they are criminals, with the cooperation of their governments and the US. But a study by the Institute for Crime and Justice Policy Research at Birkbeck College, University of London, which researches such figures, states it has seen “absolutely no evidence that any country is emptying its prisons and sending them all to the US”. Nevertheless, the falsehood persists.

There are many more lies and misinformation that have been part of the campaign. Unfortunately, some mainstream media outlets, which for decades declared themselves defenders of truth and objectivity, seldom challenge this disinformation. At least one well-known and previously respected newspaper published an opinion with a claim that could have been easily fact-checked, yet they chose not to. Further, major newspapers are now owned by billionaires who operate in multiple industries and seek government contracts, raising questions about how ownership might influence their editorial stance and journalistic independence.

While this situation is particularly pronounced in the US due to the global attention drawn by its presidential election, the trend of misinformation, disinformation, and lies is spreading worldwide, including in the Caribbean.

The world is now in a dangerous place where the public faces two unhealthy choices: to distrust every piece of information or to accept information without question. Effective decision-making requires accurate information in which people can have confidence; without it, societies risk division and conflict. Public confidence depends on the collective responsibility of media leaders, digital platform owners, and the public alike to demand and uphold accuracy and integrity. The media can be a guardian of truth, but only if it commits to doing so.

There has always been misinformation in political discourse, particularly around elections, but the current scale and depth of misinformation in US politics is unprecedented. Whatever the outcome of the election, the damage to the public’s trust in information will likely leave lasting scars.

In the Caribbean, political parties and the established media have a responsibility to uphold truth for the good of their societies. Sound policies, strong arguments, and persuasive evidence remain the best way to attract political support, foster unity, and build resilient nations. Societies require accurate information to thrive; without it, their nations risk abject failure.

• The author is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the US and the OAS. The views expressed are entirely his own. Responses and previous commentaries: www.sirronaldsanders.com