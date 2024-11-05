Creative entrepreneurs to be awarded grants

By Annelia Nixon

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

The Small Business Development Centre (SBDC) will tonight name the 39 ‘orange economy’ entrepreneurs who are set to receive a collective $162,538 in grant funding.

The awards, which will be made under the 2024 Creative Entrepreneur Initiative, will be unveiled between 6.30pm and 9pm at The Gallery & Wine Bar at the Nassau Cruise Port.

Some $49,549 will be collectively awarded to entrepreneurs in the Family Islands, bringing the 2024 Creative Entrepreneurs Initiative to a close. Samantha Rolle, executive director of the Small Business Development Centre, and Rashard Ritchie, assistant director of youth in the Ministry of Youth, Sports & Culture, will speak at the event.