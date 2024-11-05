Distressed group protests imminent eviction from Poinciana Inn shelter

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net





A BLIND woman, a mother of six, and a dialysis patient are pleading for more time at the Poinciana Inn, a temporary shelter from where they face imminent eviction.

The group, along with others, gathered outside the shelter yesterday, holding signs to protest their situation.

Cherely Kelly, assistant director of the Ministry of Social Services responsible for temporary shelters, told reporters that as a short-term facility, residents are expected to stay for a maximum of three months.

Natacha Mackey Poitier, 52, said she has been coming to the shelter intermittently for about a year after losing her eyesight due to cataracts.

Unable to work, she relies on her husband as her main caregiver. She said her ongoing health issues have repeatedly delayed her scheduled surgeries, as each attempt to operate has been postponed due to fluctuations in her blood pressure or blood sugar. Four surgeries have been cancelled, with only one cataract procedure successfully completed.

Sharon Turnquest, 64, said she has been at the shelter for eight months and has been informed she must leave by Friday. Undergoing dialysis three times a week since falling ill in January, she is primarily cared for by her son, who recently found a job after a long period of unemployment.

She said she and her partner have repeatedly told officials that they lack the funds to secure new housing, but despite these discussions, they have been instructed to move out soon.

Aniskha Adderley, a janitress at Palmdale Primary School, described her difficult circumstances, saying: “I’ve been sleeping in a car for two years with my children, and that hurts me. I have six small children, and they don’t care. Now they’re saying I have to leave on the seventh. That’s Thursday.” She added that her 18-year-old son, who was her primary provider, was killed two years ago.

Patricia Williams, 58, a private school teacher, returned to The Bahamas from Florida in April and experienced housing instability, leading to homelessness until she received a job interview just before the school year began.

Although she was given until October 7 to secure a new place, she could not find one and has since been served a summons. She expressed frustration with social services, saying: “Those who are there have no heart for people. There’s no plan. It’s as if they give you a chance to come off the streets, only to put you back out again. It’s just to show that they’re doing something, not a real plan in action.”

Assistant director Kelly said some residents have been in the shelter for as long as two years. She noted that while residents have been moved between shelters, at Poinciana — a government-operated facility — additional flexibility was provided to give them time to regain stability and prepare to move on.

Shelter administrator Dawn Darling emphasised that the facility has an exit strategy to help residents transition out and achieve self-sufficiency.

She highlighted support services offered to residents, such as assistance with resume building, obtaining police records, and securing employment.

She pointed out that those employed for four months, who earn a substantial income, do not pay for rent, utilities, or other basic expenses.

She questioned how their income was being used, stressing that it should have been saved to support their transition from the shelter.

Ms Kelly added that residents are made fully aware of the shelter’s temporary nature and the procedures for leaving. The government currently does not operate a permanent shelter, meaning residents are expected to take responsibility for eventually moving on.

Addressing concerns that some residents may be left sleeping in cars or parks if evicted, Ms Kelly noted that many individuals, including young mothers with infants, seek shelter through outreach centres but are often turned away due to limited space. She questioned whether it would be fair to allow current residents indefinite stays while others in need are left without assistance.