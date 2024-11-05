Freeport blaze causes over $2m damage

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Staff Reporter

Tribune Staff Reporter

A FIRE ravaged a building complex in the Freeport industrial area on Saturday, causing an estimated $2.35m in damage and decimating two businesses.

Police Fire Control received an emergency call reporting a fire at the Off the Deep Edge Restaurant and Bar on Peel Street around 10.20am.

The blaze started in the restaurant’s kitchen at the rear of the structure and spread to the ceiling of the metal roof, quickly spreading throughout the building.

The complex, which comprises three sections, is owned by Mr Louis Alleyne, who also operates the restaurant.

The other two sections comprise Amspec Laboratories, which rented space in the building and used it to store various chemicals and equipment. The concentration of materials contributed to the rapid spread and intensity of the fire.

A variety of petroleum products, including crude oil, diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, and gases such as nitrogen, oxygen, and hydrogen were being stored in a storage facility.

Thick plumes of black toxic smoke were visible for miles.

The estimated damage to the structure is $850,000. Amspec Laboratories suffered significant supply losses estimated at approximately $1.5m.

Amspec Laboratories’ contents were reportedly insured. It is not known whether the building complex was covered by insurance.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and fire officials are continuing their investigation into the matter.